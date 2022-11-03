Toot your own horn San Diego | Music instrument donation drive ends on a high note

Carlsbad Boy Scout collects 78 instruments to help students in need.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Thanks to CBS 8 viewers, a band instrument donation drive ended on a high note. In this Zevely Zone, I revisited a soon to be Eagle Scout who got the job done. This is a fantastic follow up to a story we first brought you a month ago at La Costa Canyon High School.

"These are all tubas that will basically not work at all," said Drum Major Ian West who decided to do something about his broken-down band room. Ian launched an instrument donation drive he called Play it Forward. "I was very happy with this donation drive. I was super appreciative," said Ian who is a lifelong Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He drove hundreds of miles to every corner of the county collecting instruments.

"Shout out to Del Mar, a big shout out to Carlsbad, we got donations around here. We definitely got a few donations by North Park," said Ian. After our story aired, Ian was able to collect 78 instruments to help his struggling band. "This is really a testament to what one person can do," I told Ian. The high school senior said, "Thank you."

"I am so grateful for having students like Ian, someone with that type of perseverance and motivation," said Charles Mekealian. He is the school's band director and a US Marine Veteran who says reinforcements were needed. His band went from having one trumpet to 11. "That is something that was unexpected. It's great. I am glad that we have that many instruments because now we are going to have the opportunity to invite students who want to play trumpet and have been playing it for years and middle schoolers coming up, but it's also great for students who want to learn an instrument for the first time," said Charles.

Some of the donated instruments need a little bit of love. One violin was built in 1920, but Ian was able to raise $1,700 to pay for repairs. Ian told us a few tears were shed as musicians handed over each instrument with its own special story. "We had a trombone that we got, and it belonged to a donor's father who was in the Marine Corps and he used it for years and years and years," said Ian.

Students across the county who cannot afford to have their own instrument can contact Ian and borrow one. "Of course, I'd be more than happy to have them contact me, we have such an excess of instruments. I want to make sure each one finds a special home with our musicians," said Ian. "It feels amazing."

Go ahead San Diego, toot your own horn, because of your generosity, Ian will earn his Eagle Scout Badge and students in need across the county will be able to "Play it Forward" too.

"To be able to give back to it. It warms my heart," said Ian.

When a problem needs to be fixed, leave it to a Boy Scout to jump into action from Troop 777. "You have to be prepared, that is the biggest thing," said Ian.

If you'd like to donate to the La Costa Canyon High School band, click here. They would love support for their upcoming concerts. The LCC Jazz Fundraising Concert is on Saturday, April 30th. The LCC Spring Pops Concert is on Wednesday, May 25th - 7 PM at La Costa Canyon High School.