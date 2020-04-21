CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Gather the whole family together because it's "Kids Week" on The Price is Right.

In this Zevely Zone, I met Hudson Welty, a 14-year-old Torrey Pines High School freshman. You can watch his previously-recorded episode of the show on Thursday, April 23 on CBS 8 at 10 a.m.

My interview with Hudson started off with this announcement, "Hudson Welty -come on down!"

He screamed, "Yeah!"

This 14-year-old called it "the greatest day of his life" when his dad drove him to The Price is Right for Kids Week right before the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It was at the end of February, so it was right before it started," said Hudson.

To stand out, Hudson showed me the strange shirt he wore.

"I brought the t-shirt that I wore. It says 'I love my wife'," said Hudson.

I asked him, "I love my wife? You're not married - are you?"

Hudson told me, "No. I don't know why it says that, but I got it at the vintage flea market kind-of-thing."

Hudson Welty

Hudson has been a huge fan of The Price is Right, so he couldn't believe it when when Drew Carey called his name and invited him down to make a bid and then said, "Actual retail price $2,745. Hudson, get up here!"

I asked Hudson about that moment.

He told me, "A whole wave of heat came through my body and I was so nervous."

Remember that t-shirt Hudson decided to wear to stand out?

"Hudson, how old are you?" Drew Carey asked.

Hudson replied, "I am 14. I am a freshman."

Drew said, "He is 14 years old and he loves his wife. Welcome to the year 1658, everybody. Good luck with the farm. George, what do we got for him?"

The Price is Right

That's exactly what I wanted to know. I asked him, "So, what did you win?"

Hudson was tight-lipped.

"Unfortunately, Jeff, I am not allowed to tell you, so you'll have to watch the episode," said Hudson.

I said, "Oh, I see you're afraid I'm going to spoil all of the fun. Come on, man, did you win a boat? How about a car?"

Hudson just smiled and said, "Maybe."

I saw a picture the show sent me. I said, "I've seen the picture of your face, so I know you won something."

He told me, "Yeah, I won something, but you're going to have to watch the episode to see."

That's just what I plan do. I figure the price had to be very right.

KFMB TV

RELATED: 'Price is Right' postpones production after Drew Carey's ex-fiancée killed

RELATED: Man goes wild setting Plinko record on 'Price is Right'