Torrey Pines freshman wins big on 'The Price is Right'

The 14-year-old won $12,500 playing Plinko on the hit game show.

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — When the chips were down, Hudson Welty, a 14-year-old Torrey Pines High School freshman, performed in a big way. He played on "Kids Week" on The Price is Right.

In this Zevely Zone, Hudson, a teenager, told me about "the greatest day of his life" when his dad drove him to The Price is Right for Kids Week right before the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It was at the end of February, so it was right before it [the stay-at-home order] started," said Hudson.

To stand out, Hudson showed me the strange shirt he wore.

"I brought the t-shirt that I wore. It says 'I love my wife'," said Hudson.

I asked him, "I love my wife? You're not married - are you?"

Hudson told me, "No. I don't know why it says that, but I got it at the vintage flea market kind-of-thing."

Hudson has been a huge fan of The Price is Right, so he couldn't believe it when when Drew Carey called his name and invited him down to make a bid and then said, "Actual retail price $2,745. Hudson, get up here!"

I asked Hudson about that moment.

He told me, "A whole wave of heat came through my body and I was so nervous."

Remember that t-shirt Hudson decided to wear to stand out?

"Hudson, how old are you?" Drew Carey asked.

Hudson replied, "I am 14. I am a freshman."

Drew said, "He is 14 years old and he loves his wife. Welcome to the year 1658, everybody. Good luck with the farm. George, what do we got for him?"

Hudson may be too young to drive a car, but he sure knew the price of a designer fanny pack, a padlock, a skateboard, and a churro-maker.

"I played Plinko, the most iconic Price is Right game," said Hudson.

It's always a good idea to take lots of chips to a party, especially when you're playing Plinko, and Hudson had five of them.

Drew Carey said, "Here comes the first one. 10,000 in the middle.$500."

Hudson told me, "[It was] insane, so epic."

He was just getting warmed up, because this happened a couple chips later.

"Uh, the big one. I dropped the fourth chip. It's going near the thousand. The crowd is going crazy," said Hudson.

Drew Carey said, "Fourth chip here we go! $10,000. Wow."

Next stop: the big wheel.

Drew Carey said, "Hudson won $12,500 dollars on Plinko just now. Who do you want to say hi to?"

Hudson said, "I want to say hi to my dad, my mom, my sisters, my grandma, all of my family in Texas, and everyone at Torrey Pines High School."

Hudson didn't make it to the Showcase Showdown. However the teenager plans on studying business to someday become an investor and plans on taking some of his winnings on a San Diego spin.