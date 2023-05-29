Memorial Day tribute to Marcella's father, Clement Lee

Army Sergeant First Class Lee fought in Korea and Vietnam after witnessing the attack on Pearl Harbor.

SAN DIEGO — Memorial Day is a time for Americans to honor the veterans who fought and died for our country. In today's Zevely Zone, I went to the San Diego Bay for a touching tribute for the father of one of CBS's 8 own. Every year, San Diego Bay Adventures picks one special veteran to honor and this year that veteran was Marcella Lee's dad.

At age 18, Clement Lee witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor. On a day thousands of Americans lost their lives, Mr. Lee dedicated his to our country. "He was walking home from church, he and his friend and heard the bombs and saw the fireballs," said Marcella.

Sergeant First Class Lee was in training and about to be deployed to WW II but the war ended. He then fought in Korea and Vietnam and because of his Asian-American ethnicity, he was sent behind enemy lines for reconnaissance. "I did ask him if he saw any of his friends die and he said that they were shot in front of his eyes," said Marcella.

Following 50 years with the military and Department of Army Civil Service, Clement Lee was the highest decorated civilian Army veteran in Michigan history. "I want to tell you about an amazing Army Veteran named Clement Lee," said a veteran who was hosting the event near the USS Midway Museum.

"That flag means something," said Bruce Denham who is the co-owner of San Diego Bay Adventures. He watched Marcella's Blue Angels' story and learned about her heroic father then wanted to share his story on Memorial Day with a jet ski parade. "If I cut myself, I bleed red, white and blue, it's all about America," said Bruce.

Clement Lee died in 2014 at the age of 91. He received full military honors at Miramar National Cemetary. "The day was just so special, the horse drawn carriage, the final honor," said Marcella. Jet skis and water cannons are all humble gestures made for our country's finest.

Clement Lee was a husband, grandfather, soldier and to Marcella, a great dad.

"I woke up this morning and I saw the rain and the gray skies, and I thought I am kind of happy that it's somber because it is the mood that America should have for all of the people who died fighting for this country," said Marcella.

We want to thank every veteran today and Marcella for sharing tears of grief and gratitude for an American hero. "He was such a proud American, so proud," said Marcella. "I think that this is just in incredible to see all of the people out here honoring those who have given their lives for our country. I definitely feel my dad's spirit looking down from above and know he's super proud."

Clement Lee died from cancer after an exposure to agent orange during the Vietnam War. If you'd like to learn more about San Diego Bay Adventures, click here.