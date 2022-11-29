'Triumph Together' creates magical memories for children battling cancer

Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe made a 10-year old girl's dreams come true.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, 'Giving Tuesday' is a day for people to give back. In this Zevely Zone, I profile a new non-profit organization called Triumph Together.

24-year-old Jack Gates is a former Division 1 hockey player. Sports created so many incredible memories throughout his life, he wants to provide the same opportunities to sick children. Jack does whatever he can to create memorable experiences for these amazing kids by connecting them to collegiate and professional athletes.

Jack is an inspiration who is proving to us all that you are never too young to make a difference. The 24-year old created Triumph Together to help children facing life's biggest challenges.

"I love soccer, so Jack took me to a San Diego Wave soccer game," said 10-year-old Jocelyn Croxen. She was diagnosed with T-cell acute Lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019.

Meeting soccer star Alex Morgan was just what the doctor ordered. "We sat in the stadium and got to watch the whole soccer game," said Jocelyn. Then afterwards, she met Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kailen Sheridan.

"They were just so nice," said Jocelyn's mother Tracy. "What Jack is doing is very touching," said Jocelyn's dad, Brian. The parents say Triumph Together then took their daughter and five other cancer families to an Anaheim Ducks hockey game. "That was fun," said Tracy.

In the past year and a half, Jack has helped more than 50 sick children not only make memories but friends. "The kids just bond and enjoy each other," said Tracy. "You would never know that they had just met an hour before the game. It's remarkable, you instantly become family and that is what Jack is doing, he is bringing families together."

Jack himself was never sick as a child, he just wants to create good in his spare time. We should mention, Jack has a full-time job. "I do. I am a marketing director right now," said Jack. How does he find the time to run a non-profit? "Definitely some longer days," said Jack.

This young man depends on the generosity of donors to make it all happen. Our story is Jack's first television interview ever. "Yeah, definitely, it's a little nerve-wracking; public speaking is not my forte," said Jack. Neither is asking for money, so on 'Giving Tuesday' if you're looking for a good cause you might consider Triumph Together and an overall good guy who runs it. "I try to be," said Jack with a smile.

The money Jack raises through donations, sporting events, and raffles goes directly to the children and their families in need. If you'd like to learn more about Triumph Together or make a donation, click here.