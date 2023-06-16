TV reporter seeks redemption on 'Flying Trapeze'

San Diego County Fair offers great rides, food and entertainment. The Flying Royals take Zevely Zone to new heights.

DEL MAR, Calif. — You know the saying, when at first you don't succeed, try, try again. In this Zevely Zone, I went to the San Diego County Fair in search of redemption.

From the food to the rides, I've done it all at the San Diego County Fair over the past two decades; except for one thing. "We are The Flying Royals," said trapeze artist April Chodkowski.

Flying through the air with the greatest of ease, April has mastered the flying trapeze.

"We fly at the same time criss-crossing each other. We have 360 degrees of aerial action," said April who asked me if I had any formal trapeze training.

"Actually, I have," I told her. In 2016, I attended Trapeze High in Escondido In 2016. My backflip was a big-time flop. I flunked the class.

"I did not graduate," I told April. She laughed and said," No certificate of completion?" No, I was a failure. So, I was hoping my 2023 trip to the fair could mean redemption for me. "There you go," said April who loves an optimist.

After passing ground school, up the ladder I climbed. "Today I am taking the viewers with me, you get to see what I see," I said while strapping a GoPro camera on my head.

"I signed the waiver so whatever happens, happens," I said with my heart beating like a drum at the top of the platform. On the ground, Justin Chodkowski, my coach, watched me crash and burn again.

"Kick forward, forward," he yelled but I could not pull off the back flip. "Ugh. Mother I don't want to join the circus, I want to come home," I said as I hit the net.

The Flying Royals are the only crisscrossing trapeze act touring the world. You can watch their shows all day long at the fair.

"Get back to the fair action, come back and see us, go get another corn dog, come back and see us, get your face painted, come back and see us," said April.

Unlike my act, which is a one-time show. "Are you ready San Diego?" I asked from the top of the platform. It was time for my final attempt at a backflip. "There's not one person in the stands," I laughed as I launched myself.

Channeling deep breathing techniques I borrowed from my wife during child labor, somehow, I delivered the miracle of a little baby backflip.

"We did it," I yelled. "Justin then corrected me and said, "You did it Jeff!!" I said, "I can't believe that just happened."