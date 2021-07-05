Two teachers receive $5,000 surprise on Teacher Appreciation Day

The San Diego Honda Dealers surprised the Crest School teachers with a truck load of outdoor equipment.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Teacher Appreciation Week is the community's way of saying thank you to dedicated educators. One tribute in El Cajon left two teachers speechless.

In this Zevely Zone, I visited Crest School for the big surprise.

"My kid loves coming to school every single day," said Heather Bennett. She is a mother of a student who attends Crest School. Heather and another parent, Christina Thomas, nominated two teachers for an award of a lifetime.

"They have just come to this school, and they have changed the lives of these kids during such a crazy time with COVID," said Christina.

According to a survey, teachers spent an average of $745 on school supplies during the 2019/2020 COVID-19 school year. But two teachers in Crest won't be buying supplies for some time, at least not any outdoor equipment.

Those teachers, Mindy Torretto and Loren Johnson, are known as the dynamic duo. Students in their classroom say teaching goes far beyond math and reading.

"They never give up on anybody," said one student.

"They make sure that we always feel safe at school," said another student.

The teachers take the students hiking, swimming and whale watching. This power teaching duo has created an innovative outdoor education program! The two teachers together give children opportunities to engage in outdoor activities to learn through snorkeling, cooking, gardening, etc.

These activities are all done within the school structure with attached learning objectives and research projects, where math, science, history, and English language arts are taught through outdoor experiences.

The San Diego Honda Dealers purchased a truck load of outdoor equipment for the teachers. The Helpful Honda guys from the San Diego Honda Dealers are proud of local teachers and honored deserving local teachers throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.

Mindy Torretto and Loren Johnson were sent out to lunch on Teacher Appreciation Day and had no idea they were about to be surprised with $5,000 worth of outdoor equipment that included swim goggles, snorkel fins, swim noodles, waterproof bags, multiple camping tents and camping supplies, garden cart, gardening supplies including new hose, safety gloves, rakes & shovels, new solar charger; classroom supplies including notebooks, storage bags and bins; and more!

After all, there's only so much you can learn from a book.

"It reminds me of my teachers growing up. They helped get me to where I am, so I just love giving back to teachers because they give so much to our children," said Lydell Carin from the San Diego Honda Dealers.

"Surprise!!!" yelled students and staff as the teacher walked in.

Mrs. Torretto and Mrs. Johnson later admitted they had heard a rumor they were going to win $100. Instead, they were gifted thousands of dollars worth of supplies.

"Did you know all of this?" Mrs. Torretto asked her class.

"We are going to have so much fun with all of our students," said Mrs. Johnson, with tears in her eyes.

"How many of you have learned something new this year? How many of you have done something you haven't done before?" asked Mrs. Torretto.

There's only one thing you can say to two teachers this special.

"Thank you, Mrs. Torretto and Mrs. Johnson," said the parents.