Valentine's Day in Venice could be as close as Coronado

The Gondola Company has given romantic rides to nearly 100,000 couples.

CORONADO, Calif. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if Venice is out of the question, a romantic date could be as close as Coronado.

In this Zevely Zone, I took a ride with San Diego's oldest gondola company. The Gondola Company is your passport to Italy that offers all the magic and tradition of Venice right here in San Diego. "I am rowing a Venetian Gondola in Coronado, California," said Saverio.

35-years ago, the gondolier moved to Venice to pursue his passion for paddling. "Originally they were a little stand offish they just kind of think silly Americans come to do what we always do, but then we showed a real intent on learning and doing it their way and not our way. They were pretty excited about that," said Saverio.

He decided to make romantic ripples of his own in sunny San Diego. "The Gondola Company opened in 1998 and we've done 4,000 per year," said Saverio. That's nearly 100-thousand times the gondolier has been asked if he can sing. The answer is yes!

Saverio soon shared his love for the sea with his family. His wife has helped build the boats and then came kids. "As soon as the kids could stand up, I put them on the boat and put an oar on their hand," said Saverio.

Gondola rides start at $119, but I must warn you, the experience is so romantic you might slip up and make a pricey promise. The last time I took a gondola ride I left a message in a bottle for my wife promising to take her to Venice. My wife kept the note. "It's proof it's right there I 'm holding onto this," said Heather at the time.

Saverio has witnessed all sorts of romantic gestures and seen some famous faces. "Geena Davis was out here years ago. I had Kawhi Leonard out here one time," said Saverio. "One of the fun things about this job is that people are always having a good time and they are always in a good mood."

I'll save you the trouble of asking the final question this gondolier always gets: Is he Italian? "Ha, now that we have Ancestry.com I found out that I am one percent Italian." Saverio's mostly Irish and in the name of love something tells me Bono from U2 would be proud of this crooner.

Gondola cruises are 50 minutes and each gondola can accommodate up to six passengers. Each gondola cruise is private for only you and your guests. Select wines, non-alcoholic beverages, and chocolate truffles are available for purchase.

Cruises are available on weekdays and weekends from noon to 11 p.m. For more information click here.