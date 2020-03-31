MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Social Distancing doesn't mean disconnecting socially.

Thanks to technology, you can follow the governor's order to stay at home and still have a romantic date.

In this Zevely Zone, Jeff investigates a virtual dating organized through FaceTime dates.

The List

"Virtual Dating is the new thing these days," said Constance Curtis, Founder & CEO of The List.

Constance said even if you've shut the front door to your house, you can still open your heart to love.

"I think at first not everyone was open to the idea of virtual dating, but we just don't know what is going to happen in the next few weeks. There are so many single people all throughout California that are feeling really isolated and alone right now," said Constance.

The List

Even though the governor has ordered people to stay home, you can still go out on an online date.

"I think it is very important to remember that social distancing does not mean you have to socially disconnect from everybody," said Constance.

She sent videos of singles getting dressed up and pouring wine for one-on-one candlelight dinners.

"And we are also doing virtually happy hours, so we are getting a group of ten people together who are all single and we are all going to get online and have a cocktail. If you don't drink, have a tea or water and chat and get to know each other," said Constance.

To avoid awkward silence, The List suggests printing out 36 questions in advance to spark conversation.

"Yeah, so one of the questions is if you could invite anyone in the world to dinner who would it be?" said Constance.

The List

Hand holding and hugging may have to wait, but not romance, even Constance herself is looking for love.

"I actually went on my first virtual date last week and we played 36 questions in love and it was a blast it was an absolute blast," said Constance.

She and her date Mathew spoke for two hours into the night.

I asked, "Did that date end with a virtual kiss?" Constance laughed and said, "It may have ended with a virtual kiss. We are having our second date this weekend."

When you go on a virtual one-on-one date with The List, you either have to be a paying member or be set up with one of their paying members.

But, if you'd like to sign up for the free virtual happy hour for singles, go to https://getthelistapp.com/ and you'll be added to The List.