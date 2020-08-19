Vista actress writes a love song for Dr. Fauci

Bets Malone once starred as Annie on the big stage

VISTA, Calif. — How do you thank somebody you respect for what you believe is a job well done? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Vista to hear a love song written to Dr. Fauci.

"Dear Dr. Fauci I am writing this to you," sang Bets Malone. She is a Vista actress who couldn't contain her crush on Dr. Fauci any longer.

"I wrote the song about three weeks ago," Bets said.

The response so far? "Really positive," said Bets.

So she sang some more, "I am not the only one fan of yours so I thought I'd write and tell you so. You made me love you. The nation how you serve it, don't know if we deserve it. I so admire you, since '84 your labor protecting every neighbor, HIV and Ebola."

Bets said, "A lot of people just really love him."

The song is a parody of "You Made Me Love You" once sung by Judy Garland to Clark Gable.

Bets has starred in dozens of shows but her first big break came as a kid when she landed the role of Annie. Bets believes if we follow the advice of Dr. Fauci, social distance and wear a mask then maybe, yep, more singing, "The sun will come out tomorrow, so you got to hang on til tomorrow."

Sometimes society can blame the messenger, which is why Bets wrote a love song to her hero.

As the song goes, "You are still here fighting. My god are you're top-notch. Fauci is fighting for you."

If she could speak Dr. Fauci what would she say?

"Honestly I know it's not over but I just want to say job well done," said Bets.

"He is a brain and I just have a crush on it, ha, ha, ha. I hope he sees the video."