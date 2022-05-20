Vista cosmetologist offers the A,B,C,D's to a happy life

Epi Tapia collected recipes from customers for 50 years to write a cookbook.

VISTA, Calif. — A popular North County cosmetologist is celebrating his career with a colorful cookbook. In this Zevely Zone, I got a taste of food and fun in Vista where great energy gravitates to the Epi Centre. "Welcome to the Epi Centre. I've invited a few of my friends," said Epi Tapia at his hair salon. More than 50 years ago, Epi started styling hair in Vista. I told the guests at his party, "I've never seen so much beautiful hair in all my life!"

"I want to give all of the credit to Virginia because she really is the working bee for everything," said Epi. Not long ago, Epi's wife Virginia told him to clean out his desk where he discovered dozens of recipes gathered over the years from his customers. I asked Virginia what that honey-do created. "Everything," said Virginia. A cookbook was born filled with comfort food written by a man who offers just that. "Most people say he is a shaman, he's a doctor, all of you can attest when you do your hair you don't come because for your hair but talking to them about their life problems," said Virginia.

Among the recipes, Caviar Pie, Mary Fairchild's chicken. "It's delicious," said Epi. For dessert; Be Joyful Cake. "This is also very tasty," said Epi while feeding me. To wash it all down a drink called French 75 prepared by Chef Chris Smith. "This is a little bit of lemon, now the brandy, then we go to the champagne," said Chef Smith. I asked Epi if we should tell our readers, it was ten o'clock in the morning? "No, it's going to be 11 o'clock in the morning," laughed Epi. At the Epi Centre, everyone can keep a secret, sort of.

"Do you want me to tell you?" laughed a customer named Cathy Dagostini, She told me for gossip you go to Epi's mother Lillie, or you can buy the cookbook that's filled with fodder and fun. "I am signing for Gomez the book, the Epi's Cookbook," said Epi. He calls his customer Carol Burke, 'Gomez', after her ex-husband. "He's really the longest relationship I've ever had with a man, he's been through three marriages, the raising of my child," said Carol.

Speaking of children, the artwork on the back of the book was provided by Annabelle Doan. "I think it was 2014 I gave this drawing to Epi," Annabelle. She's been an Epi customer since birth. "Oh, I've been going here since I could walk, he's been doing my hair for my whole life," said Annabelle

Rachel O'Sullivan, another customer, said, "You just look forward to coming here and talking to Epi, it's like going to therapy but a little less expensive."

If you're looking for the A,B,C,D's of a happy life, you know where to find the recipe. "The women who have been involved in my life, I treasure them," said Epi.