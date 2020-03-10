'Walk the Block' to support Barrio Logan Businesses

Celebrate Saturdays until the end of 2020 with sidewalk sales and fun

SAN DIEGO — From now until the end of the year you can "Walk the Block" in Barrio Logan to support struggling businesses. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Logan Avenue to learn about the campaign. Barrio Logan may be filled with color and culture, but the streets have been empty throughout the pandemic because shoppers are staying home.

"There was no revenue coming into the community at all, " said Claudia Biezunski. She is the owner of Sew Loka, a super sewer who has donated more than 10,000 masks to people in need.

"It's the least I can during tough times. I'm not going to stop," said Claudia who was so busy helping others, she was unaware of how close her neighbors were to boarding up their businesses.

"My whole this is if we do it together, we can make bigger things happen," said Claudia. She teamed up with the owner of the gift shop Simon Limon. Alex Perez Demma to bring customers back and it's working.

"It feels so good to see people here because this place was a ghost town you know and Barrio Logan has a pulse and there is energy here and it was gone it was like gone," said Alex.

The campaign is called "Walk the Block" and every Saturday until the end of the year, businesses are bringing their merchandise out of their shops for a sidewalk celebration.

'Walk the Block' became beautify the block. An ATM that was once covered in graffiti was repainted to become a work of art. Business owners are paying artists to transform old trash cans into color.

"It means a lot," said Betty Bangs who has helped create several murals in Chicano Park. Betty Bangs said even small projects make a big difference.

"And even just to just be able to paint a trash can in this neighborhood it's an honor. It's an honor to help. It's an honor to conserve my culture here," said Betty Bangs.

Mimi Franceschi are her family were visiting from Chicago and heard about Logan Avenue. She came to fill up on culture and food.

"It's beautiful, it's a lot of expression and the food was delicious," said Mimi.

Suddenly, Barrio Logan isn't just a hot spot. But a happening.