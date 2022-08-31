Walmart surprises teacher with $750 shopping spree

Ms. Maloy is a single mother and 5th grade teacher brought to tears by act of kindness.

SAN DIEGO — Back-to-school shopping isn't just expensive for parents, teachers spend a lot of their own money on students too. In this Zevely Zone, I visited Walmart in Murphy Canyon and surprised a teacher with a shopping spree.

A few weeks ago the retail giant asked me to surprise a teacher with a small act of kindness. "I love teaching so much," said Molly Maloy. She is a 5th grade teacher at Hill Creek in Santee. She's also a single mother who Walmart thought could use a little help.

We invited her to Walmart to give us an interview. The subject? How expensive it can be for teachers to equip their classrooms with back-to-school supplies.

Instead of an interview, we surprised Ms. Maloy. "Is it a surprise? Wait. What?" said Ms. Maloy with her eyes filling with tears. She received a $750 shopping spree. "Wow, thank you so much. That is amazing," said Ms. Maloy who told us she had no idea the surprise was coming.

Walmart considered hundreds of teachers for the surprise. Ms. Maloy's community involvement made her stand out. "Oh, my goodness," she exclaimed. Store manager Bobby-Jo Lewis is a working mother herself who knows how a little help can go a long way. "You know teachers spend about $750 out of their own pocket every year just to help supplement in their classrooms, so by giving her a $750 shopping spree I hope that I am helping her, so she doesn't have to supplement and go into her own pocket," said Bobby Jo.

"Oh my gosh this is so fun," said Ms. Maloy who has 27 students this year and plans on spoiling every one of them. "Pencils, we go through lots of these a year," she said. "Giant glue sticks we go through so many of these every year."

Teacher shopping spree coming through I announced. "It's so hard, I have to go through my list and go through all of the things I need," said Ms. Maloy who couldn't spend it all. "Oh my gosh, I don't even know. I am a little flustered," she said. Ms. Maloy will return to the store to buy more materials for other teachers on another day. "Oh there is a bunch of stuff here too," she said.

Walmart even threw in some snacks for her students. "Best Goldfish ever and Rice Crispy Treats," she said. I asked her if she's ever received a surprised like this before. "Never. Never," she said.

Ms. Maloy is starting her 13th year in teaching and says she loves her job more and more ever year.

Let's hear it for teachers!