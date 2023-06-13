Well-known San Diego musician promised to be the father he never had

Jerry Raney from 'The Farmers' plans to celebrate Father's Day with his son and bandmate Nathan Raney.

LA MESA, Calif. — Father's Day is this Sunday, June 18, and a great time to thank your dad for a job well done. In this Zevely Zone, I share a special bond between an East County father and son.

First of all, in case you need an introduction, Jerry Raney is music royalty in San Diego. The singer-songwriter has shared a stage with the likes of Chuck Berry, ZZ Top, Dwight Yoakum, BB King and more.

Although Jerry, 74, is best known for his music with The Beat Farmers in the mid-80's, he is most proud of being a good father because he never had one.

"As far I know, you know he left before I was born. I've never met him, and I don't even know what his real name is I don't think," said Jerry.

Just when Jerry Raney and The Beat Farmers were exploding in the 1980's, his firstborn son, Nathan came calling. Jerry promised to do things differently than his father. "Oh, yeah I thought at least I'd be there," said Jerry.

Pictures, video and memories from Nathan's childhood show a father who was there for it all.

"I am lucky. I have the best dad in the world, I really do," said Nathan who is 37 years old.

"There we are, that's our old house and we are mowing the lawn together," they laughed while looking at old pictures. Nathan became a musician just like his dad and when he was too nervous to perform his first song in front of a crowd at his high school, his father backed him up.

"It meant the world to me, it was one of those things where I wanted him to be there," said Nathan. "My dad has always been there for me no matter what."

I asked Nathan what he buys for a Rock and Roll dad on Father's Day.

"He is kind of hard to shop for. You want to get him guitar stuff, but he's got everything," said Nathan.

Jerry says he'll settle for a BBQ and more memories on stage and off. They cherish the time, Nathan stopped The Farmer's concert and took his father's hand.

"I wanted to say he is an amazing father and someone I truly look up to and that's what that moment was right there," said Nathan.

Jerry and his wife Merrilee will soon celebrate their 47th anniversary so this Father's Day was as good of a time as any to come clean.

"Mom this is a secret I have kept since I was six or seven years old, Dad took me to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and you know you told him not to do it, you told me I was not allowed to see it one night him and I went out and got McDonald's and went and saw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I'm sorry," said Nathan. "We are rebels, we are rebels I tell you," laughed Jerry.

It's not as if you win an award for being a great dad, so the trophy they were holding would have to do. "San Diego Music Awards Best Rock Artist 'The Farmers'," said Nathan with a big smile. The other incredible members of The Farmers are Chris Sullivan, Joel Kmak and Corbin Turner.

'The Farmers' perform on July 8th at the Navajo Live Bar. For more information or to book a gig click here.