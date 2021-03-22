Western singer writes a book called "Victorious" after recovering from car crash

Donna Beckett lost all memory after a horrible accident on Highway 67 in 1993.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Imagine what it would feel like to forget everything you knew and everyone you loved. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to marvel at how a well-known musician went from car crash victim to "Victorious." As a child, Donna Beckett was a little cowgirl with a big voice. In the 1980's, Donna's voice was played on the radio and well known to many San Diegans.

Donna Beckett recently published her story in a book called Victorious – Message of Hope. In the late eighties/early nineties, Donna was a local celebrity in San Diego, performing in the KCBQ radio station band, and the Wild Oats all-girl country western band. On the evening of July 10th, 1993, on her drive home after a performance at the Lakeside Rodeo, her car was struck head-on by a pick-up truck on Highway 67.

In her book she shares her full journey of losing all memory and coming back to the challenge of recovery from physical, mental, and emotional injury – a journey of hope and faith.

"A car came over the divide became airborne and landed on my face," said Donna. That three-quarter ton pick-up truck changed Donna's life in an instant. "Starting from the top, brain damage, face and head split open, the eye shoved in the back of my head," said Donna. Her pelvis, legs and feet were all crushed and worst of all, she lost her memory. "Yes, I did. I lost everything," said Donna. She didn't even remember the love of her life.

"No. Sorry Bob," said Donna. Bob Ganey and Donna fell in love 40 years ago. "She didn't recognize me," said Bob. "I knew it was going to be a long struggle for her a challenge, but Donna, she was up to it."

Flipping through Donna's photo albums takes you back to some of the biggest stages and names. "I like the big stages, more people," said Donna. I asked her if she ever got star struck? "Oh, yeah, all the time," said Donna.

You would too if you opened shows for the likes of Crystal Gayle, Eddie Rabbitt and, "That's Waylon Jennings!" I said. But after the accident Donna had start over. "I had to learn how to walk and talk and read and write," said Donna. With music, love and courage Donna remembered Bob then her favorite instrument. "To see her finally play the bass again, it was like Hallelujah," said Bob.

Donna is now releasing a book called "Victorious -- Message of Hope". She named it that, "Because I'm here, ha, ha, ha," laughed Donna and so is her music. These days, you can tap your toes to the Texas Toothpicks. "My message of hope is that God is there for us and all we have to do is tap in," said Donna. "Keep loving life."

"Victorious -- Message of Hope" is available on Amazon.