Wounded Warrior Homes opens food pantry to all first responders

The San Marcos non-profit needs donations to continue to provide food and shelter to Post 9-11 veterans and first responders.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — With so much going on in our country with a pandemic and social unrest, it's easy to forget about the needs of veterans who fought for our freedom. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to profile a non-profit organization that is helping to feed and house a veterans in need.

When post 9-11 vets with Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress need a place to live, Mia and Steve Roseberry, the co-founders of Wounded Warrior Homes open their arms.

"We forget how much our military means to us and we take for granted a lot of what we have," said Mia.

Eighty-five veterans have received transitional housing from Wounded Warrior Homes and two years ago the non-profit started a food pantry to feed the vets too.

"Well, because people are on hard times and things cost money and food is expensive," said Mia.

The cost of serving your country is also costly. I've known Mia for years and never once did she mention the story of her brother Blake.

"Blake was my brother," said Mia. Captain Blake Smith was 27 years old when he died in a plane crash flying in a bombing exercise.

"The Marine Corps was everything to him. This is my way to be able to give back I could not serve I tried and I could serve in the military due to a military condition and this is my way of serving them," said Mia.

She sees her brother in every vet she helps and she refuses to see any one of them live on the streets.

"We take for granted the fact that at the end of the day we get to go home and close our door and we are safe and sleep well but you can't sleep well and live a solid life when you are living in your car," said Mia.

Fundraising is down and even though the program is trying to raise 34,000 dollars, the organization opened its pantry to all first responders as well.

"Well because it's a need," said Gene Jennett is the program's assistant director. "This is what I've been doing in one way or another for all my life, we were talking earlier I was a Navy Corpsman and that's what you do you take care of your Sailors and Marines."

Mia is a 4th generation descendant of U.S. Marines, but every branch of the military is welcome at her table. "We need to support those who support us and that we need to step up," said Mia.