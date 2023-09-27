'You Matter' at Crownview Psychiatric Institute

Harry McFarland went from being suicidal to mentally healthy following therapy.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — September is National Suicide Prevention month, but at CBS 8 our You Matter initiative is a year-round commitment to mental health. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to visit the Crownview Psychiatric Institute. At Crownview, instead of a hospital, clients will find a house and instead of a staff they find more of a family.

"I was terrified," said Harry McFarland. In 2015, Harry's depression and anxiety took him to such a dark place he planned his suicide.

"Yes, I was thinking about doing something very bad to myself," said Harry who told me it was very difficult to pick up the phone call for help. "It was probably the hardest thing I ever had to do," said Harry.

Harry contacted the Crownview Psychiatric Institute and was immediately put at ease. "Which how we want it be," said Jenny Li who is the clinical director. In the right setting, Jenny has seen miracles happen in just a few months of therapy.

"It can feel so scary to take that first step but once you take that first step, we will support you each step of the way after that," said Jenny.

Crownview believes establishing trust between client and therapist is the foundation of recovery and a catalyst of transformation. Crownview Psychiatric Institute has developed an innovative approach to the unique challenges of treating serious mental illness and emotional trauma.

"They put the fun in disfunction," said Aaron Priddy who is Crownview's admissions manager. I asked him to describe the Crownview vibe. "Hugs and high fives, ha, ha, ha," said Aaron. We discussed CBS's new initiative called You Matter.

"I feel like I matter when you say You Matter, I feel that everyone matters when you say they matter," said Aaron. He believes putting a person at ease and understanding that one size does not fit all therapy is the key to quality treatment.

"We don't give up, we don't give up in any way shape or form," said Aaron.

Crownview has extensive experience treating PTSD patients, as well as mental health conditions such as schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder. They have assembled a seasoned team of highly skilled psychiatrists and healthcare professionals dedicated to helping clients and their families rebuild shattered lives.

"I've never met a bunch of people who were loving and caring than the staff here at Crownview and they treated me like family the first day," said Harry who credits the Crownview Psychiatric Institute for saving his life. "They did. They did," said Harry who is no longer suicidal or depressed. Crownview even offered him a job.

"I am living life for the first time. I want to let people know that no matter how dark things appear there is hope," said Harry. "If you are struggling, you don't have to, it doesn't have to be like that. If I can do it, then anybody can do it."

Throughout our emotional interview, I could hear the staff crying in the next room. The story ended with the staff giving Harry a gigantic group hug. "Ah, heck yeah man," said Aaron.