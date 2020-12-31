Zevely Zone 2020: A look back at San Diegans pulling together with love and hope

We say thanks to the volunteers who made a difference by giving food, financial donations and inspiration to those in need.

SAN DIEGO — What can I say about 2020? The year started off like any year in the Zevely Zone. Suddenly we were all wearing masks and pulling together.

So many volunteers stepped up to feed the homeless and unemployed. In San Diego County during times of crisis, we lean on each other and country.

We celebrated life's biggest moments from our cars and on computers. Up until 2020, I had never heard of Zoom call. We used technology to stay close.

Even when it was safer to stay at home, hundreds of volunteers made a difference for others. I can't begin to tell you how many children stepped up. From making masks to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, the young and the old made a difference.

So did you. News 8 Viewers changed the lives of two homeless men in OB. Viewers donated more than $30,000 to Marc and Dave and they no longer live in a van.

We also didn't forget about our seniors. From singing deputies to singing cowboys, we broke the barriers of isolation with love and music. The COVID Crooner reminded us to appreciate the small stuff, like the simplicity of a haircut or a bubble bath with your dog.