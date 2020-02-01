SAN DIEGO — For many people, the New Year starts off with the need for a new car. The San Diego International Auto Show just parked itself at the Convention Center for a five-day stay and there are more than 400 new models to choose from.

There were even some celebrities roaming the halls at the show.

"Okay, question for you. Would you rather drive this Cadillac or one of those Cadillacs?" said Dennis McKnight, the legendary offensive lineman for the Chargers who protected Dan Fouts from scratches and dents.

When asked about Fout's health, McKnight laughed. "We did good, he's in better shape than we are!"

Dennis isn't the type to be pushed around on the football field or showroom floor. "It's intimidating for most people just walk up there and say I am just looking just kicking the tires," said McKnight. Which is really the beauty of the car show, it's a no-pressure family-friendly event.

"Campers and corn hole? Nicely played," I said to Chris Hastings from La Mesa RV. "Yep. Campers, corn hole and if we could, we'd have some beers here too," laughed Hastings in front of his campers on display. Hastings says he couldn't sell me a vehicle even if he wanted to, "If someone wants something we could send them back to the store but today and this whole week is all about information," he said.

Whether it's a game of corn hole, simulated driving or a fleet of famous movie cars this place is filled with fun. I found the biggest crowd standing around a replica of the huge green station found in the Chevy Chase movie "Vacation". One head that won't be turning at this year's car show is Aunt Edna who is strapped to the top of the Griswold family station wagon.

Gary Judge one of the star car exhibitors spares no detail. "This is the leash, this is the one where they dragged the dog," said Gary. I laughed but said, "You guys have no mercy."

Yet, at the San Diego Auto show, all you'll find is mercy when it comes to the space and freedom of getting comfortable with cars. I found Carolyn over at the exotics with a tough choice, "So, It's either this Lamborghini or the Chevy Nova?" I said. She responded, "It's definitely not the Chevy Nova! "

Then behind the wheel of a new Toyota Sequoia, I found Julie who asked me, "Do I look good in this?" I told her, "No. You look GREAT in that!"

When you find the car that you love, Dennis McKnight says you should make a mean football face and make it clear they'd better give you a good deal. "You don't want to mess with that," he said. Because whether you're driving down the field for touchdowns or off the lot in a new car he says, "When you find something you like and love it's hard to get rid of it."

The San Diego International Auto Show runs through Sunday which is family day with free admission for children twelve and under. For more information go to www.sdautoshow.com

Happy New Wheels everyone!!