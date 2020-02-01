SAN DIEGO — If you're still unwinding from holiday stress, axe throwing may be the bullseye you're looking for.

In this Zevely Zone, I went to to Kearny Mesa to ring in the new year with a new business. "Have you thrown an axe before?" asked Jimmy Rose, the owner of Axe Thro Co. "So it's one continuous motion with a breath," said Jimmy while teaching me how to throw an axe at a target.

Throwing an axe is a lot harder than it looks. My first three axes don't hit the target but the floor instead. "You played basketball when you were younger didn't you? Athletes are the hardest people to train. Athletes are the hardest people to break because throwing an axe is counter-intuitive to all of the sports we learned when we were younger," said Jimmy. After launching another axe far from the target I said, "I am so embarrassed."

Jimmy says when it came to finding the right career, he didn't always hit the target either. "I got drug into auto repair when I was like 8 and 10 years old with dad. Phone cards at 18 years old - lost my life savings. Advertising, corporate consulting. I worked at Audi for a few years as a technician," said Jimmy. After dabbling in the pizza business, someone suggested axe throwing. "And I'm like no, no I don't that sounds like the dumbest thing I've ever done in my life," said Jimmy, but finally at the age of 36, Jimmy hit the bullseye.

Whether it's a birthday party or a fun night out, you can have an axe battle with your friend. Jimmy invited some friends to play a tournament. In our axe battle, I barely beat Hillary. On the other side of the bracket, Jimmy battled Xochi. In a match that was so close they had to call "clutch."

Clutch is when you have to hit a tiny green dot on the board with your axe. "It feels pretty good. I like it I like hitting those green dots," said Jimmy.

To make it to the finals, I buried the hatchet with Demi. "Jeff takes that round by eight points,' said the scorekeeper. Chopping my way to finals, I faced Jimmy himself. To think, that I went from being a real hack job to hitting my first bullseye. "That is a bullseye," said Jimmy who started to sweat as I cut into his lead. "Jimmy's up by six, it's the fifth and final axe," said the scorekeeper.

"I am going to go for clutch," said Jimmy but then he missed. When Jimmy Rose didn't come up smelling like one, I had my chance. One clutch shot by me and this guy would have a real axe to grind. I missed by one inch.

"I'm glad you didn't take my pride away on television." I held the axe to my face and announced, "That was a close shave." Jimmy and I clinked axes and shook hands. "Nicely done," he said remaining the king of of his castle.

You can throw axes for less than a dollar a throw and children are welcome. For more information go to axethroco.com.