SAN MARCOS, Calif. — When was the last time you stopped to think about where your morning cup of coffee comes from?

In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to learn about the humble beginnings of an award-winning coffee roaster.

"This is what the coffee looks like before it's roasted," said Elliott Reinecke. We met at his coffee roasting collective in San Marcos where there were bags and bags of coffee from far off places. As a kid, Elliot didn't know what he wanted to grow up and become. "I couldn't even tell you, truthfully, said Elliot. But after college, Elliot started brewing coffee in a shed behind his home. "It was very hot, it was a little box," he said.

Elliot Reinecke

Somehow Elliot convinced his wife to spend eight thousand dollars on a coffee roaster he spotted on e-Bay. "She said 'Why are we buying this roaster' and I said if we can somehow sell some coffee to some friends and family we can eventually pay it back," said Elliot. To do that, Elliot built his own coffee cart which lead to a second 60-thousand dollar roaster. A third roaster followed.

Steady State Roasting

Along with his roasting collective in San Marcos he owns Steady State Roasting, a coffee cafe in Carlsbad Village. Elliot supplies the cafe by traveling the world for the best beans. "Colombia, El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica," he said. He says most Americans don't realize coffee is commodity which many farmers are pressured to sell it for 90 cents pound. "The problem is a lot of the farmers especially the ones that we buy from it costs them between 2.50 to 5 dollars per pound maybe more to produce one pound of coffee," he said. Elliott believes if farmers are forced out of business what you and I pay for a morning cup of coffee could double which is why he meets farmers face to face and pays them what they ask. "Like our lowest coffee that we buy is three dollars a pound and we go up to 68 dollars a pound," he said.

When Elliot travels he speaks Spanish and Portuguese. "It's not bad, but's it's not good," he said. But his business practices are, he just won the coveted Good Foods Award. The guy's a perfect gentleman.

Even if he likes to slurp his coffee. Which he encouraged me to do as well. "Slurp... nice, you're a natural," he said.

Steady State Roasting

Elliot wasn't born in a barn but he did start this business in a shed. "Now I think I know what we want to do and I think we are doing it," he said.

What I call slurping, Elliot calls cupping. He offers free tastings to the public every Thursday at 1 PM at Steady State Roasting. Whether you are a true coffee aficionado or if it's just your first time, he passes no judgement. Each cupping has different coffees or roasts to try, so every week has a new surprise. For more information go to www.steadystateroasting.com.