Zevely Zone takes first look ever at Pine Valley Camp Christmas

New San Diego County tradition with 25 holiday nights kicks off on Friday, November 19

PINE VALLEY, Calif. — Twenty-five nights of holiday cheer kicks off November 19 night in Pine Valley. In this Zevely Zone, I was invited to take the very first look at the brand-new Pine Valley Camp Christmas. It's possible you've never seen Christmas in San Diego County like this before. Is it too soon? Maybe. But I have been cooped up this year and in the mood for a road trip and holiday spirit, so I figured why not?

My personalized Zevely Zone invitation sounded too good to pass up.

Enjoy an evening of fresh, crisp mountain air as you and your family and friends experience Pine Valley Camp Christmas. With hundreds of thousands of lights, live entertainment, hayrides, laser tag, bounce houses, delicious food, hot drinks and sweet treats, face painting, kid's crafts, one of Southern California's largest Nativity scenes, and much, much more. The Holiday spirit is ready and waiting for you!

About an hour drive from San Diego, I pulled into Camp Christmas and was greeted with a smile. "Hi there, my name is Randy Rebold and I am the president of Camp Christmas a brand-new destination event for all of San Diego," said Randy.

The Pine Valley Bible Conference Center wants to grow, so the non-profit will host this annual event. "Merry Christmas!" yelled a man speeding by in a golf cart.

Randy sang a Christmas tune while giving me the tour. "Away in the manger no crib for a bed," Randy bellowed out. There was a lot to see. After the bounce house and s'mores galore, You'll find the Nativity Scene, photo booth and gift shop.

"This pathway takes us right to the manger," said Randy.

There's also a Dancing Waters Show. Eat your holiday heart out Bellagio, Pine Valley now offers H2O On the Glow. You can also meet Sappy the Talking Christmas Tree. He really does talk so be ready. "Hello Sappy," I said. "Merry Christmas," replied Sappy. "You can ask me anything you want."

"Are we going to get snow in San Diego this year?" I asked. Sappy told me, "It's possibly, up in Pine Valley we usually do."

At Camp Christmas presents are already wrapped under the tree. You'll barely have enough time to get it all done fortunately there is an event map and brochure. That is how I discovered the Hayride. "We want to have something for everybody," said Randy. "We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come up of all walks and all faiths."

Two tractors named Bert and Ernie will take you right to the Sugar Shack where I loaded up on candy in barrels. Jaw breakers, Smarties, Fire balls, Bubble gum, Jolly Ranchers and more. Your kids will ride that sugar buzz all the way home. If want to hit the holidays running, a wonderland of wishes are about to come true in Pine Valley.

The following attractions are included with each ticket purchase.

Lights & Sounds of the Season

The trees of Pine Valley will come to life as hundreds of thousands of lights dance to the beat of your favorite Christmas songs at the top of every hour. Grab some hot cocoa and enjoy this festive light show that will mesmerize all ages. Four different programmed shows each night at the top of the hour. 6:00, 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 PM.

H20 on the Glow - Dancing Water Show

You will be amazed by the visual effects of our dancing waters, complete with computerized lighting all programmed to your musical Holiday favorites. Four different performances each night on the half-hour at 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30pm.

Live Entertainment

You don't want to miss our 6 minute moving presentation of the "The Christmas Guest". It will be performed twice nightly, once at 6:40 and then again at 8:40 at our outdoor Live Entertainment Theater. Find your seat and expect to be blessed!

Hayrides

30 minute hayrides run every 45 minutes starting at 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15 and 9pm. We have two Hayride Wagons and each wagon can hold up to 30 passengers.

Hayrides are free, but to avoid disappointment, make your way to the Hayride ticket booth as soon as possible in order to secure your seat and time slot.

Bounce Houses:

Bring the kiddos over to Candy Cane Corner where you will find bounce houses, games, and all kinds of fun for ages 12 and under.