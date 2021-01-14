$2.7-Million Powerball lottery ticket sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, for Wednesday's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a gasoline station in San Diego and is worth $2,768,497, the California Lottery announced.



Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a market in San Jose and is also worth $2,768,497.



Other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number were sold in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Texas and Virginia. They are all worth $1 million, except the one sold in Virginia, which is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.



California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.



There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $640 million.



The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $550 million.



The drawing was the 34th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.



The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.