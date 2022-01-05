The 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in the last seven years

We looked at the most common numbers drawn in the past seven years. Is your lucky number one of them?

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's still no Powerball jackpot winner in the New Year. The jackpot increased to $610 million after no one hit all six numbers (2, 13, 32, 33 and 48 with a Powerball of 22) in Monday's drawing.

Now, the jackpot is the seventh-largest it's ever been with a cash value of $434.2 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, and just for fun, we wanted to take a look at some of the "luckiest" numbers in Powerball's recent history. These statistics are from the last seven years.

Most common main numbers

According to lottonumbers.com, the following main numbers have been drawn the most between 2015 and 2022. (Note: These are the white balls.)

32: Drawn 66 times

23: Drawn 64 times

61: Drawn 64 times

53: Drawn 61 times

21: Drawn 59 times

63: Drawn 58 times

59: Drawn 57 times

69: Drawn 57 times

64: Drawn 56 times

20: Drawn 56 times

Most common red ball numbers

These numbers had the most draws for the RED Powerball in the last seven years:

24: Drawn 39 times

18: Drawn 34 times

21: Drawn 33 times

4: Drawn 30 times

19: Drawn 29 times

3: Drawn 29 times

8: Drawn 28 times

10: Drawn 27 times

6: Drawn 27 times

13: Drawn 27 times

The loneliest number

The number that's been drawn the least in the last seven years? That would be 34. It's only been drawn 36 times since 2015. Its most recent appearance was in the Dec. 20, 2021 drawing.

We make a great pair!

Since two is better than one, we'll look at Powerball's most common pairs for main numbers in the last seven years.

32 and 58 -- drawn 10 times

8 and 27 -- drawn 10 times

10 and 63 -- drawn 9 times

54 and 69 -- drawn 9 times

40 and 50 -- drawn 9 times

More ways to win

You don't have to hit all six numbers to be a winner. Here's a look at the different combinations you can have to win something on your Powerball ticket.

So, you're saying there's a chance?

A really, really, really, REALLY slim one. At a minimum, you can win $4 if you pick either the red ball OR the red ball and one white ball.

However, even then, the odds aren't in your favor. It is the lottery, after all.

Check out the odds for all the ways to match:

Powerball's 10 largest jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 (WI)

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)

7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 (FL)

8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

9. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 (NC, PR, TX)

10. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018