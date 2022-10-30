Did anybody win the $825 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio

The lucky numbers in the drawing from Saturday night are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and Powerball 23. The Powerplay option was 3x.

CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $715 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of winners across the state taking home prize money.

$150,000 prize: 1 winner

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$300 prize: 97 winners

$100 prize: 237 winners

$21 prize: 2,205 winners

$12 prize: 27,619 winners

$7 prize: 7,269 winners

7,269 winners $4 prize: 87,005 winners

For the second time in Powerball history, the jackpot now grows to an estimated $1 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a cash option worth $497.3 million. It will also be the second lottery jackpot worth at least $1 billion this year alone, with the Mega Millions reaching $1.337 billion before a winning ticket was sold in Illinois.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.