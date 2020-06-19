Officer to be fired for involvement in Breonna Taylor's case

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is being terminated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, is being fired.

"Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro police officer Brett Hankson," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

According to his termination letter, Hankison violated procedure when he fired 10 rounds into Breonna Taylor's apartment while executing a search warrant the night of her death.

"I have determined you violated Standard Operating Procedure...when your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor," the letter says.

Schroeder also said Hankison violated procedure by using deadly force without knowing the force was directed at a person who posed an immediate threat. He said some of the shots fired went into the apartment next to Taylor's.

"In fact the ten rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that completely prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat or more importantly any innocent persons present" the letter says.

Schroeder also said Hankison had previously been been disciplined for "reckless conduct that injured an (sic) innocent person," and was disciplined January 9, 2019.

Fischer said neither he nor Schroeder can discuss the announcement any further due to a state law that says no public statements can be made concerning an alleged violation of departmental rules "until final disposition of charges."

The mayor previously announced a broader review into allegations of sexual assault against Hankison, which came out following his involvement in the Breonna Taylor case.

Two women allege Hankison sexually assaulted them during a night out while he was in uniform.

"He drove me home in uniform, in his marked car, invited himself into my apartment and sexually assaulted me while I was unconscious," one woman wrote on social media.

Fischer said the LMPD's Public Integrity Unit had previously opened an investigation into allegations June 11.

