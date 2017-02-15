MISSION BAY (CBS 8) - A Mission Bay High School football coach has been accused of assault by some of his players.

Attorney John Donboli said he interviewed students and according to their claims, coach Willie Matson went too far with physical and verbal abuse.

According to Donboli, Coach Matson backhanded a player, pushed another to the ground and threatened other players.

"To physically assault a player, to knock him down when he's not looking, to blind side him to intimidate him with the statements 'I'm going to shove my fist down your throat,' with expletives being said, that crosses the line to abusive conduct. The district has a policy of no conduct with students," he said.

Donboli said he has interviewed several current football players and one assistant coach who detailed multiple instances of physical abuse. The assistant coach, according to Donboli, reached out to the media because there had been little to no action from the district.

"They have been very slow to act. My big concern here is, does this adult still have access to these kids," said Donboli.

According to the Mission Bay website, Coach Matson also teaches physical education.

Coach Matson is scheduled to coach the Mission Bay Buccaneers next season, but Donboli worries his behavior will continue. "This is long stemming abuse that Mission Bay has let an environment of abuse take place for a long time."

Donboli said a news conference with the parents of several players will be held on Monday.