Mountain Empire Unified Schools closed Monday due to high wind concerns

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mountain Empire Unified Announces One-Day Closure



The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts.



Because of high winds that are expected to make travel via high-profile vehicles such as school buses inadvisable, the Mountain Empire Unified School District has announced it will not hold classes on Monday, Oct. 11.



