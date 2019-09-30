On social media, a simple click or like can go a long way to receiving quick validation or acknowledgment from followers on Facebook, Instagram or another social apps.



Receiving Facebook likes on posts has proven, in some cases, to be a pivotal moment in some people's lives and a way to boost self-esteem. In fact, some people have said that if their post doesn’t receive a lot of likes they’ll delete the post.

In response to this information, this week Facebook announced it was starting a test program in Australia in which people's likes, video view counts and other metrics would only be visible to the user.

Christy Barre, who owns a company that focuses on helping people increase their social media following, thinks limiting the visibility of likes is a step in the right direction.



“I've actually been reached out to by girls in college. They've told me that their self-esteem is super low when they don't get a lot of likes or don't have ‘x’ amount of followers that other girls have.”

Studies show positive interactions on social media create the same chemical reaction in your brain as someone who is using recreational drugs and likes or the lack of can often trigger extreme highs and lows.

There is no word on if Facebook will test limiting the views of likes in the United States.