Two cities in Italy are joining the movement to entice you to buy a home for just over $1, and they're letting you look before you get on a plane.

You can find a photo of a property you want in the village of Zungoli or the Sicilian town of Mussomeli and apply for it before you ever step foot on Italian soil, CNN reports.

What is driving this? Several Italian villages are offering up these steals to rebuild their crumbling towns or to restore their populations. But, they generally also require you to spend thousands in renovations.

Zungoli is 53 miles northeast of Naples as the crow flies.

You can start your Zungoli real estate search at this website, but it's in Italian so you may need Google Translate to help or learn a little Italian.

Buyers are required to pay 2,000 euros (about $2,250 U.S.) and make a commitment to restoring or improving the property. Once the work is finished, the deposit is refunded. Plus, there are tax breaks up to 85% for the work, according to CNN.

Mussomeli is near the center of the island of Sicily, about 43 miles southeast of Palermo.

You can look at properties here and then email the agency to look at homes you like. The security deposit is steeper -- 5,000 euros (about $5,650 U.S.) and you must commit to renovating the home within three years to get it back, according to CNN.

Historic Center City of Mussomeli in Sicily

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Sicilian town of Sambuca also offered the 1-euro deal in January, but with some steeper requirements. Buyers have to pay a the 5,000-euro security deposit and invest about $17,000 in renovations, according to CNBC.