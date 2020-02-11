Eddie Hassell, 'The Kids Are All Right' actor, shot and killed in Texas

Grand Prairie police said officers found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Actor Eddie Hassell, whose credits include "The Kids Are All Right," has been killed in Texas at the age of 30.

Hassell, from Waco, Texas, was shot on Sunday, news outlets reported. Variety cites his manager as saying that he died in what appears to be a carjacking.

Grand Prairie police Public Information Officer Chelsea Kretz said officers found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Kretz said the shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. A motive for it is not clear but being investigated. Detectives said a car taken from the scene has been recovered.

Hassell played the role of Clay in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right," and Phil Nance on the NBC TV show “Surface.”