Was it worth it? Afghanistan vet reflects on 20-year war

What went wrong and what the United States completed in Afghanistan will be debated for years.

SAN DIEGO — The scenes from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. Men, women and children scrambling to leave the city of Kabul -- the United States evacuating thousands, as the Taliban takes power. The 20-year war in Afghanistan, the longest in American history, finally coming to a close. What went wrong and what the United States completed in Afghanistan will be debated for years, but the government-backed and armed by the US crumbled in the face of their enemy.

"After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That's why we're still there," said President Biden during a press conference last week.

Of course the thousands of men and women of the United States Armed Forces will have different reactions to what is playing out in Afghanistan. Joe Reagan served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, where he was a platoon leader and then later a staff captain.

"A lot of people are asking lot of questions. And I think that a lot of our, you know, veterans are trying to do this matter. Was I doing the right thing?"

Reagan served on the front lines, lost friends and was injured in a suicide bomb attack. While he is proud of the work he’s done, he says that other vets he’s talked to have wondered if the sacrifice was worth it.

In an Op-Ed Joe writes: "To the brave men and women who volunteered and to your families, and to the families of the fallen. The sacrifices you made -- and your families made -- were not in vain. What we are witnessing today is not our failure, this is not our burden to bear."

"The thing I tell our gold-star families," says Reagan "I think I speak for every veteran that all of us that were privileged to serve alongside their loved ones, John, as a constant source of inspiration in their lives every single day."

While the decades-long war is coming to a close, the reaction to the withdrawal is mixed. Whether the mission in Afghanistan was completed or not will still be argued. But the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed will see this situation through a much different lens.

"I think that all of us really owe it to ourselves to take that opportunity to catch up with the men and women that we serve alongside, make sure that they're doing all right."

WATCH RELATED: Afghan family in San Diego was able to leave right before Taliban takeover (Aug. 19, 2021)