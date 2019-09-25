WASHINGTON — Have micro plastics made their way south to Antarctica? That's what a new project being promoted by Airbnb is trying to find out. They've put the all-call out for five volunteers to head to the "frozen frontier" with environmental scientists for a month to conduct a study on how pollution has traveled across the globe.

The project is part of Airbnb's Sabbatical initiative meant to encourage people to take time out of their careers to do inspirational work and give back to the global community.

In a promotional video posted to Airbnb's YouTube page, Antarctic scientist Kirstie Jones-Williams talks about the mission, which Airbnb says is the first of its kind.

If selected, you would join a five person group of volunteers who would first stop in Punta Arenas, Chile for what is being called "immersion training."

The program definitely doesn't sound like a typical vacation, with courses on glaciology, lab work and field sampling. From there you would fly to Antarctica to begin the mission.

You're definitely going to have to pay attention to what you pack as this is not your typical Airbnb get away. You'll be collecting snow samples to study them for foreign substances to study how pollution travels. The program even promises to take you all the way to the South Pole, according to Airbnb's announcement.

The organization Ocean Conservancy has partnered with Airbnb for this initiative, which they are calling the "Antarctic Sabbatical". The group says they have a long history "of working with citizen scientists."

The Basler parked at ALE's South Pole Camp on a no contrast day.

Christopher Michel/ALE/ Airbnb

While it may seem like a daunting adventure, Airbnb said no formal qualifications are required, other than "an adventurous spirit" and "passion for the environment."

To apply, go to airbnb.com/sabbatical where you'll find the full form to fill out.

View from my tent. Pyramid Peaks are visible through open door of tent, in field camp on Larson Glacier

Winslow Passey/ Airbnb