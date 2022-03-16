These recalled gummies were sold at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more

In one case, someone reported an eye injury that needed medical attention.

Do you have an unopened bottle of Airborne gummies in your cabinet right now? It might be part of a huge recall over reports of the caps on the bottles causing injuries.

About 3.74 million bottles of the gummies are being voluntarily recalled after the manufacturer received various injury reports, the Consumer Product Safety Commission website announced.

CPSC said the manufacturer, Reckitt, received "70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention." Pressure built up in the bottles, so the caps could pop off when people opened them for the first time.

The recall only applies to 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne gummies, sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. Some of the gummies were for kids.

The recalled gummies were sold at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and other stores nationwide. They were also sold online through Amazon and Schiff Vitamins. Sales took place from May 2020 to February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

You can see a full list of recalled lot codes on the CPSC website.