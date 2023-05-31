Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

The legendary actor, who has three adult children, has spoken about the importance of fatherhood in his life.

Al Pacino will soon be a dad of four.

The 83-year-old 'Scarface' actor and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting a baby, reps for Pacino confirmed to several outlets including the Associated Press. TMZ first published the news.

E! News reports that Alfallah, a 29-year-old entertainment industry producer, is eight months pregnant. The two were first spotted together leaving a California restaurant in April 2022 and have since become Instagram official — Alfallah posted a photo of herself and Pacino last month visiting an NYC art gallery.

Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins with actress Beverly D'Angelo. In a 2014 New Yorker profile, he described a close relationship with his children that fixed a "missing link" from his own childhood.

"Having children has helped a lot," he told the magazine. "I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life."

Pacino won an Academy Award for Best Actor for 1992's "Scent of a Woman" and is Oscar-nominated many times over for his work in films including "The Godfather," "Dick Tracy" and "The Irishman." His recent performances include roles in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "House of Gucci."