Al Roker rushed back to hospital a day after release, reports say

The "Today" show co-host was originally hospitalized for blood clots earlier this month, but was released on Thanksgiving Day in time to watch the parade on TV.

NEW YORK — "Today" show weather anchor Al Roker was taken back to the hospital a day after his Thanksgiving release last week, according to new reports.

Details about Roker's health update have been reported by People and ET. Both cite sources close to Roker. The "Today" show confirmed Roker's return to the hospital Thursday.

"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," said Hoda Kotb, one of Roker's co-hosts on the show.

We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to hospital.



He and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, support, and well wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCsSsmA5wU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

Roker was originally sent to the hospital earlier this month after a blood clot in his leg spread to his lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker, 68, announced on Instagram.

Roker's wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, posted that she was grateful for “the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner."

“We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home," Roberts wrote, adding heart emojis.

The hospitalization caused him to miss his first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years — an absence noted by many longtime parade viewers. On Thanksgiving, Roker posted to social media saying he was at home watching the parade on TV after being discharged.

But according to People, Roker was rushed to the hospital again a day later after his condition worsened.

It's unclear exactly what complication led to Roker being hospitalized again.

The blood clots he was originally diagnosed with could have been a symptom of Roker's treatment for prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2020.

Blood clots like the ones Roker experienced aren't uncommon for cancer patients, who are four times more likely to develop a blood clot than those without cancer, according to Hematology Oncology.