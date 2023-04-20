Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges to be dropped in movie set shooting: Reports

Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin for his role in the fatal "Rust" set shooting are set to be dropped, according to multiple media outlets and the actor's attorneys.

ABC, NBC, Variety and Deadline reported Thursday afternoon that prosecutors in New Mexico are expected to drop the two counts of involuntary manslaughter that Baldwin faced for his role in cinematographer Halyna Hutchin's death.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin's lawyer told Variety in a statement.

The 65-year-old actor was charged in January along with weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

On Wednesday, the production company behind the Western movie said that filming is set to resume this week in Montana. Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and coproducer, and Rust Move Productions attorney Melina Spadone said via a representative that filming will restart Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

Souza, the director, has said he'll return to the “Rust” production to honor the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.