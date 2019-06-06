Apple is recalling more than 800,000 international AC wall plug adapters because they can break and lead to an electric shock. At least six people have reportedly been shocked with two needing medical evaluation.

The product is the Apple AC World Travel Adapter Kits. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the product contains three-prong and two-prong AC wall plug adapters that fit different electrical outlets worldwide. They were made mainly for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong. The recalled adapters were sold between January 2003 and January 2015.

CPSC, in a press release, says the "recalled three-prong AC wall plug adapters are white with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter. Redesigned adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter."

RELATED: Recalled Fisher-Price sleeper did not receive clinical safety tests

RELATED: Stop using this USB charger. It could shock you.

People who bought these adapters are urged to contact Apple for a free replacement either at this link or calling 800-275-2273.

CPSC says Apple received six reports from other countries of the adapters breaking, leading to people being shocked. There were two reports of people who had to be medically evaluated, but did not require further treatment. There have been no reports of incidents by U.S. consumers.

The recall involves 814,000 adapters sold in the U.S. and 81,000 sold in Canada.