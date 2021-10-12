2 dead at Arkansas nursing home after tornado; Roof collapses at Illinois Amazon building

The Collinsville, Illinois, Emergency Management Agency on Facebook called the scene at the Amazon facility a “mass casualty incident.”

MONETTE, Ark — At least two people were killed Friday night when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed amid storms there.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press that a tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home at about 8:15 p.m., trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed. Five people had serious injuries, and a few others had minor ones, he said.

“It looks like it’s pretty much destroyed,” Day said of the building. “... It happens quick but apparently there was a little bit of time with tornado sirens going off.” Some residents were found in the basement “and were prepared for this,” he said.

Emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist. The nursing home has about 90 beds.

Day cautioned residents to shelter in place.

“The worst thing to do would be to leave,” Day said.

Live updates on the storms from WATN in Memphis can be found here.



Footage from St. Louis TV stations showed dozens of emergency vehicles at the Amazon center near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles west of St. Louis. It wasn’t immediately clear if or how many people were hurt, but the Collinsville, Illinois, Emergency Management Agency on Facebook called it a “mass casualty incident.”

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet of space. The warehouses are used to store items until they are shipped to mail-order customers.

The collapse came as a strong thunderstorm, and possibly a tornado, ripped through the St. Louis area. Winds of up to 70 mph were reported in parts of St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri. At least three St. Charles County residents were hospitalized and several homes in the area near Augusta, Missouri, were damaged.

An email message left with Amazon’s corporate office was not immediately returned.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Twitter that Illinois State Police and disaster officials were coordinating with local officials in Edwardsville, and he was monitoring the situation.

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” Pritzker said.

The storms in Illinois and Arkansas were among several places in the Midwest that reported tornadoes spotted or on the ground.

The storms caused additional damage as they tracked through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Several buildings collapsed in the southern Kentucky community of Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police in Mayfield.

Burgess said there were no reported deaths. She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory in Mayfield.