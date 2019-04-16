As a catastrophic fire burned through the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, people around the world expressed their grief online. One artist expressed her own feelings by imagining how Notre Dame's most famous fictional resident would have reacted to the tragedy.

Cristina Correa Friele's sketch features the Disney animated movie version of Quasimodo embracing his home with a grief-stricken expression. The sketch has more than 170,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments on Instagram.

In a comment on her own sketch, Friele said she wanted to reflect what the world feels like doing right now: "embracing this important and irreplaceable treasure."

Quasimodo is the titular character of Victor Hugo's novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." The French title of the novel, "Notre Dame de Paris," which means Our Lady of Paris, refers to both the cathedral itself and Esmeralda, the novel's other main character. Disney adapted the book into an animated film in 1996. Quasimodo lived in the cathedral and was responsible for ringing its bells.

RELATED: Cross, Crown of Thorns and most other artifacts safe after devastating Notre Dame fire

RELATED: Emotional video shows Parisians singing ‘Ave Maria' in front of burning Notre Dame

Monday's fire burned for more than 12 hours and destroyed the spire and much of the roof of the cathedral. Most of the cathedral's precious relics and works of art were recovered and safely transported out of the building.