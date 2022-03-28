Passengers flee Cancun airport after loud noise in terminal

Videos on social media shows passengers scrambling for exits after reports of a loud noise that prompted panic at the airport.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun Monday.

Flights were briefly suspended after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling and rushing out of a terminal.

The Guard said there was no evidence of any gunshots having been fired, and said the bangs may have occurred after someone knocked over three free-standing vertical display stands in the terminal.

One passenger at the airport told KARE 11 in Minnesota: "We were waiting at the gate, seated, and moments after the crew offered pre-boarding, there was a loud noise and a crowd of people ran by screaming."

"Several people yelled ‘get down!'" the Twin Cities traveler said. "Several passengers and the gate crew ran down the jetway to the plane. One older woman fell and was stepped on by another young lady in the chaos."

On Twitter, people inside the airport shared videos of mass panic, with alarms sounding and people hiding behind columns.

Passengers onboard aircraft shared videos of people outside evacuating onto the tarmac.

The nervousness also reflects the wave of violence and deaths that have blotted Cancun’s reputation as a laid-back get-away.

Last week, authorities found four bodies dumped in undergrowth in Cancun, and said they were part of a total of 13 murders committed by the Jalisco cartel in the resort since September. Most of the bodies were found in vacant lots or houses.

The Caribbean coast, Mexico’s top tourist money-maker, has been hit by rampant violence.

In January, prosecutors said the killing of two Canadians near Cancun was motivated by debts between international gangs apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking.