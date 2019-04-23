The results are in, and it looks like critics love "Avengers: Endgame?" Marvel's latest superhero movie is crushing it with a certified "fresh" Tomatometor score of 97%.

The score is based on the opinions of hundreds of film critics, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website.

"Endgame's" score ties with "Black Panther's" for Rotten Tomatoes' best reviewed movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's also Don Cheadle's 18th certified "fresh" movie. Cheadle plays James Rhodes/War Machine in the films.

Marvel has produced 22 films in the MCU, and of those, only 2 ("Thor: The Dark World" and "The Incredible Hulk") have gotten a Tomatometer score below 70%

Why tomatoes?

"Back in the days of the open theaters, when a play was particularly atrocious, the audience expressed their dissatisfaction by not only booing and hissing at the stage, but also throwing whatever was at hand – vegetables and fruits included," according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Here is a look at how all the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have done on the Tomatometer.

Black Panther - 97%

Iron Man - 93%

Marvel's The Avengers - 92%

Thor: Ragnarok - 92%

Spider-Man: Homecoming - 92%

Captain America: Civil War - 91%

Guardians of the Galaxy - 91%

Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 90%

Doctor Strange - 89%

Ant-Man and The Wasp - 88%

Avengers: Infinity War - 85%

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 - 84%

Captain America: The First Avenger - 80%

Iron Man 3 - 79%

Captain Marvel - 78%

Thor - 77%

Ant-Man - 75%

Iron Man 2 - 73%

Thor: The Dark World - 67%

The Incredible Hulk - 67%

