Watch 2 bald eagles tend to nest on snowy California day

Watch bald eagles Jackie and Shadow tending to their nest with two eggs near Big Bear Lake, Calif.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A pair of bald eagles is tending their nest with a pair of eggs again this year near Big Bear Lake in the mountains of southern California. Streaming video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley shows both the female eagle, named Jackie, returning to the nest on a snowy morning to take over nesting duties from the larger male named Shadow.

One egg was laid on January 22 and the second egg arrived three days later. Friends of Big Bear Valley say the chicks could begin hatching soon.

Last year, the pair also laid two eggs, but neither chick survived.

The nest is in a pine tree about 145 feet above the ground.

Snow and ice are making travel dicey on many of California's mountain highways as a very cold and windy storm moves through.

Many parts of the state experienced freezing temperatures early Wednesday and a widespread hard freeze is predicted for early Thursday.

Bald eagle facts

Scientific name: Haliaeetus leucocephalus

Average life span in the wild: 28 years

Adult male length: About 3 feet

Adult male wingspan: 6.6 feet

Adult female length: About 6.5 feet

Adult female wingspan: 8 feet

Weight: 6.5 to 14 pounds

Nests: About 5 feet wide, but some older nests can be twice that

How long for eggs to hatch: A little more than a month

Both males and females handle incubating eggs and feeding young

Only eagle native solely to North America

U.S. national bird since 1782