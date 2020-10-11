Biden to defend Affordable Care Act in Tuesday speech

A lawsuit challenging the Obama administration’s signature health care law is being considered by the Supreme Court.

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to deliver a speech defending the Obama administration’s signature health care law amid a case before the Supreme Court that could overturn it.

Biden will speak on the Affordable Care Act from Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. He campaigned for months on the law, arguing that President Donald Trump and top Republicans opposed it and therefore wanted to wipe out its mandated health insurance coverage for people with preexisting conditions even though they had no alternative to replace it.

A lawsuit challenging the law is being considered by the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority after Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett.

Biden and other top Democrats tried to make last week’s election a referendum on health care, which helped the party have a strong midterm election in 2018. But Democrats failed to win control of the Senate and lost House seats this cycle, despite Biden’s win.