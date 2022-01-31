x
Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean in Monday's brief says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision that overturned Cosby’s conviction. In a petition filed Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 they wrote that courts should not equate a supposed promise made by a former prosecutor to lifetime immunity. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Editor's note: The above video is from June 30, 2021.

Bill Cosby has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his criminal sex assault case.

The 84-year-old Cosby has been free since June. That's when a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction and released him from prison. 

The state's highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony that later led to his arrest. 

Prosecutors say there's no evidence of a binding immunity agreement. 

Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean in Monday's brief says the case rests on a narrow set of facts that should not interest the Supreme Court.

