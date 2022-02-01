Police: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Virginia hookah bar

An 18-year-old was killed and another four people, including a Virginia Tech student, were injured during the shooting Friday night.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting late Friday night at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said.

The Blacksburg Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight.

One person was killed and another four people, including a Virginia Tech student, were injured during the shooting. Blacksburg Police identified the victim who was killed as Isiah O. Robinson, 18, of Roanoke, Virginia.

Authorities said Jamel D. Flint, 24, was arrested Saturday night and charged with Murder in the First Degree, four counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and one count of Use of a Firearm while committing or attempting to commit Murder.

On Saturday, Virginia Tech's Vice President for Student Affairs said the male student who was injured in the shooting had underwent surgery and is "recovering, and seems to be doing well."