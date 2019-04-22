Get a good look at the U.S. Navy Blue Angels while you have a chance. They will be changing to a new plane in a couple of years.

The Pensacola News Journal reports the team plans to switch from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F/A-18E Super Hornet in 2021 to mark the team's 75th anniversary.

"The jet is more powerful, especially at lower altitudes, so we believe that our maneuvering will be more visible to the crowd and more impressive overall," Cmdr. Frank Weisser, a former Blue Angel pilot, told the Journal.

If you're looking at the planes from a distance, they may look exactly the same to you. But get up close, and there are noticeable differences.

A Boeing F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet flies on display during Farnborough International Air Show, Farnborough, England, Tuesday, July 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)

The Super Hornet is 25 percent larger wing surface and has a "sawtooth" design on the outer part of the wings. It can carry more weapons than the Hornet. The Super Hornet also boasts a larger, rectangular air intake compared to the smaller, rounded one of the Hornet.

In addition, the Super Hornet has more fuel capacity and has advanced avionics.

The Super Hornet will be the tenth different plane the Blue Angels have flown, and the first change since 1986, according to the Blue Angels website. The last one was the McDonnell Douglas A-4F Skyhawk II.

U.S. Navy Blue Angel #6, an F-18 jet piloted by Lt. Cdr. Scott Ind, flies near the south tower of the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, Oct. 7, 1999, in San Francisco. The Blue Angels are practicing their flight routines in the Bay Area for upcoming Fleet Week festivities this weekend. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

One thing you may not have known about the Blue Angels. The pilots have a special waiver from the Department of Defense to fly without traditional G-suits worn by other fighter pilots, according to the Journal. That's because the inflatable bladders in the legs of the suits can interfere with the pilot's ability to control the flight stick, which is vital in those close formations.

List of Blue Angels planes

F6F Hellcat (1946)

F8F Bearcat (1946 - 1949)

F9F-2 Panther (1949 - 1950) -- First jet aircraft

F9F-5 Panther (1951 - 1955)

F9F-8 Cougar (1955 - 1957)

F11F-1 Tiger (1957 - 1968)

F-4J Phantom II (1969 - 1974)

A-4F Skyhawk II (1974 - 1986)

F/A-18 Hornet A/B (1986 - Present)

F/A-18E Super Hornet (Planned for 2021)

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters fly in formation with U.S. Air Force KC-135R air refueling tanker during "Keen Sword" U.S.-Japan joint military exercise over the South China Sea,Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

