Budweiser salutes US military with new limited-edition patriotic cans

$1 from every case sold will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

INDIANAPOLIS — Budweiser launched a new line of limited-edition patriotic-themed cans that the company hopes will be enjoyed during long-awaited reunions this summer. As an added bonus, some of the proceeds will help provide scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members.

Budweiser's three new limited-edition cans are available just in time for the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day weekend. The cans feature a red, white and blue design emblazoned with stars and stripes.

In honor of Memorial Day, $1 from every case of patriotic cans sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Budweiser's partner Folds of Honor.

Our limited-edition summer patriotic cans are here!



Make these red, white, and blue cans the star of your summer plans - just in time for Memorial Day. Every time you pick up a case this summer we will donate $1 to @FoldsofHonor up to $75k. pic.twitter.com/AL2GHYuDEY — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 17, 2021

To date, Budweiser has donated $18 million to Folds of Honor which equates to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents.

“With the launch of the patriotic cans, Budweiser will be there as friends and families create new and much-missed memories together and enjoy summer moments both big and small, all while supporting Folds of Honor," said Renaldo Chapman, VP, Marketing at Budweiser.