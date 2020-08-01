A Las Vegas woman says her bulldog was crushed to death by an electric grooming table at a pet store.

Vikki Seifert Seifert told KVVU-TV she saw employees run to the grooming area at a PetSmart store in North Las Vegas and followed them. She found her dog crushed under a grooming table.

Seifert says that workers at the store couldn't give her an explanation as to how her her 2-year-old dog Minni was killed. She wants to see surveillance video and is waiting for an autopsy report.

PetSmart says in a statement that it has launched an investigation into what the company called a tragic accident.