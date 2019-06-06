WEST POINT, N.Y. — A cadet has been killed and multiple people have been injured in a personnel vehicle rollover at U.S. Military Academy training site.

Authorities said the crash of the carrier vehicle at West Point involved at least 20 cadets.

New York State police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the Thursday morning crash at the U.S. Military Academy.

West Point officials confirmed there was an accident near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.